Fatigue From Back-To-Back Hinders Bruins In 5-3 Loss To Capitals

Fatigue was present in the Boston Bruins’ 5-3 loss to the Washington Capitals Thursday night, and it proved to be a major factor in the loss.

The sluggishness was not a surprise, given the Bruins were in the second game of a back-to-back, with the first taking place on the road in Detroit. From the start, the Bruins looked slow against the Caps’ quick pace, and the resulting loose coverage and second chances hurt the Bruins in what otherwise could have been a winnable game.

For Jack and Brick’s breakdown of the loss, watch the ‘NESN Sports Today’ video above, presented by People’s United Bank.