Ferrari Making 700-Horsepower Version Of 488 Aimed At Porsche 911 GT2 RS

The GTO name might make a comeback.

Ferrari currently is developing a track-focused version of the 488 GTB to rival the Porsche 911 GT2 RS that’s expected to produce roughly 700 horsepower, according to Autocar. The hard-core 488 is believed to be slated to go on sale in 2018, meaning it likely will make its world premier in early 2018.

Rumors indicate the new model could bear the GTO moniker, though Ferrari hasn’t yet finalized that decision. Ferrari has only given the GTO name to three cars in its 70-year history, and only one, the 599 GTO, was a road car.

Test mules of the potential GTO have been spotted on the Nurburgring wearing minimal camouflage, suggesting the car is near production-ready.

Although the 911 GT2 RS is one of the most potent cars Porsche has ever made, the new 488 could be better still. Lightweight materials and fewer amenities will help the Ferrari in the corners, as will its likely aerodynamic superiority.

The standard 488 GTB generates 325 kilograms (716 pounds) of downforce at 155 mph, whereas the 911 GT2 RS — massive rear wing and all — produces 340 kilograms (750 pounds) at the same speed. As a result, Ferrari’s engineers don’t have much work to do in order to find an edge.

Thumbnail photo via Ferrari