Florida State Refutes Reddit Investigation Claiming Its Not Bowl Eligible

A Reddit user found evidence that Florida State’s football team actually is not bowl eligible, but the Seminoles are claiming that’s a lie.
The 6-6 Seminoles earned a 77-6 victory over Delaware State back in November, but the investigation found that less than 90-percent of the Hornets’ grant-and-aid was given to football players.
Because of that, it would mean the win for FSU technically would not count towards bowl eligibility. As a result, the 5-6 Seminoles would miss out on a bowl.
The investigation was later confirmed by another news outlet, but Florida State responded Friday, attempting to refute the investigation, according to ESPN’s Andrea Adelson.
“Florida State has received confirmation from Delaware State that the 90 percent requirement is satisfied for the 2017 season, allowing the victory to be used in determining bowl eligibility,” Florida State said in a statement, via ESPN. “Media reports suggesting otherwise failed to account for a long-standing NCAA rules interpretation that permits institutions to use academic scholarships and other forms of non-athletics institutional aid received by student-athletes in the computation of this requirement. These media reports represent incomplete information, as they only reflect athletics scholarships received.”
Even with the findings from the Reddit investigation, it seemed highly unlikely Florida State would get bounced from the Walk-Ons Independence Bowl they are slated to play in Wednesday against Southern Mississippi.
In any event, the mess that is Florida State’s 2017 football season just continues to get messier.
Thumbnail photo via Melina Vastola/USA TODAY Sports Images.
