Floyd Mayweather Indicates Possible Return To Fighting, But In UFC

Floyd Mayweather could return to fighting soon, but it may not be the forum he is known for.

Mayweather, who retired after fighting Conor McGregor back in August, finished his career at 50-0, but hinted a comeback could be in the works. The comeback, however, would be in the UFC, according to ESPN.

And if he’s right, such a move would be worth quite the heap of cash.

“They just called me not too long ago and asked me to come back,” Mayweather said via MMA Fighting.com. “I can come right back. If I want to, I can come right back to the UFC. I can go fight in the Octagon. I can do a three- or four-fight deal in the Octagon and make a billion dollars.”

Mayweather has sporadically retired and come out of retirement over the course of his career. And such a move to UFC certainly would be a compelling one, and Mayweather always draws people no matter who he is fighting.

And with the prospect of a return on the horizon for the 40-year-old, he made sure to establish that he’s certain he is the greatest athlete of all time.

“There is only one (expletive) goat and it’s me,” Mayweather said, via ESPN. “I better not hear nobody talking about this guy the goat over here, this guy the goat over here. At the end of the day I’m the best athlete ever. You heard me. Ain’t nobody do it better than me.

“I done it in the best style, I done it flashy, done it flamboyant, I done it my way, I kept 100 percent of the revenue and I’m my own (expletive) boss.”

No timetable was given for when such a deal would happen, but given Mayweather’s outspokenness, we certainly will all know once it happens.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images