Former Bruin Blake Wheeler Continues To Impress For Youthful Jets

Thursday night will be a homecoming of sorts for Blake Wheeler.

The Winnipeg captain will be returning to TD Garden when the Jets take on the Boston Bruins, with whom Wheeler played three seasons from 2008 to 2011.

The Jets, one of the NHL’s youngest teams, currently are fifth in the Western Conference standings thanks in large part to Wheeler. The 31-year-old currently leads the team with 41 points.

For more on Wheeler, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images