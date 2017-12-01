FSU QB Deondre Francois Mad Jimbo Fisher Didn’t Call, Text Before Leaving

Talk about a messy breakup.
Jimbo Fisher resigned as head coach of Florida State on Friday to become the head coach of Texas A&M, FSU officials announced, via ESPN. Associate head coach and defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins will serve as interim head coach.
The news was taken particularly hard by sophomore quarterback Deondre Francois, who’s been out since Week 1 with a patella tendon injury. Shortly after the news broke, Francois had this to say:
Ouch.
In Fisher’s defense, FSU had been pressuring him to make his decision, and he might not have had enough time to notify all of his players and coaches before FSU made its announcement. Still, a simple text to the quarterback you recruited couldn’t have been too much to ask for, right?
Fisher’s deal with A&M will pay him a guaranteed $75 million over 10 years, according to ESPN. That’s the richest deal, in terms of total value, in college football history.
Thumbnail photo via Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports Images
