Genie Bouchard, ‘Super Bowl Twitter Date’ John Went On Another Date

We’re sure everyone remembers John Goehrke, right?

No? Well, here’s a refresher.

The 20-year-old won a date with tennis star Genie Bouchard after he bet her that the New England Patriots would win Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons after falling behind 28-3.

if patriots win we go on a date? — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

Well, as you know, the Patriots mounted an epic comeback, and Bouchard and Goehrke went on a date to a Brooklyn Nets game not long after.

Goehrke had said she agreed to a second date, and while we hadn’t seen much of the Twitter bet couple recently, the two have been hanging out for the past two days.

Gettin in the Xmas spirit like 😂 @punslayintwoods pic.twitter.com/6dExQozObj — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) December 7, 2017

Personally, we think this would be one of the best love stories of the 21st century if it works out long term.

And if not, it’s still a really good story.

