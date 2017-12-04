Geno Smith Rips ‘Coward’ Rex Ryan Following Former Coach’s Critical Comments

Geno Smith, like many of us, is sick and tired of Rex Ryan.

Ryan was critical of the New York Giants’ decision to start Smith over veteran Eli Manning at this week, saying he wouldn’t want Smith as his starting quarterback even though Smith started for Ryan for two seasons with the New York Jets.

Honesty hour with Rex Ryan. pic.twitter.com/azPgyhTABC — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 3, 2017

After the Giants’ loss to the Raiders on Sunday, Smith fired back at his former head coach.

Smith isn’t wrong, either.

Ryan drafted Smith in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft after the Jets finished the 2012 season at 6-10.

With Ryan’s seat very hot in 2013, Smith took over for the injured Mark Sanchez and helped the Jets go 8-8 in his rookie season which allowed Ryan to come back for the 2014 season.

Ryan was fired after the Jets wen 4-12 in 2014.

Smith was serviceable Sunday against the Raiders, throwing for 212 yards and one touchdown in a 24-17 loss.

