Georgia Football Team Enjoys Luxury Plane Ride To Rose Bowl Vs. Oklahoma

The skies were especially friendly to the Georgia Bulldogs football team this week.
Georgia flew from Atlanta to Los Angeles on Tuesday in a lavish Delta 747 ahead of their game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl. Delta Airlines deployed one of its best, and luckiest, planes to ensure the Bulldogs enjoyed maximum comfort during their flight west.
Georgia football’s Twitter account takes fans inside the plane, which has individual bays most coach-class fliers like us didn’t know existed.
No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 3 Georgia will face off New Year’s Day in the College Football Playoff National Championship semifinals. The Bulldogs can’t cite travel irritation if things don’t go their way.
Thumbnail photo via Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP