Georgia Fan Trolls Auburn Fan Neighbor With Savage Post-SEC Championship Wake-Up Call

The Auburn football team got a rude wake-up call in the SEC championship, but it paled in comparison to what a Tigers fan went through early Sunday morning.
Auburn entered the title game riding high after knocking off then-No. 1 Georgia on Nov. 11 and then clipping new No. 1 Alabama last weekend. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Georgia got revenge and is heading to the College Football Playoff while three-loss Auburn must settle for a date with UCF in the Peach Bowl.
If that wasn’t bad enough, some poor Auburn fan had to wake up Sunday morning to the sound of his or her Georgia going to great lengths to rub salt in the wound. A PJ-clad Bulldogs fan used a microphone and loudspeaker to remind his Auburn fan neighbor that, yes, Georgia did indeed win and it wasn’t just some horrible nightmare.
You may or may not have noticed the big “A” on the Faulkners’ front door, which might as well be the orange version of a scarlet letter in this neighborhood.
Some folks on the internet are calling this man an evil genius, which seems like a bit of a stretch. It’s not like Johnny Georgia Fan needed a great deal of nuance or creativity for this one. It’s downright ruthless, though, and we won’t argue it’s “evil.” Neither will the Faulkners, we’re guessing.
Expect this one to come up at the next HOA meeting.
