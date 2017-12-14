Get Your Banana Ready: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Unveils 2018 NASCAR Firesuit

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s retirement tour was long, full of gifts and, ultimately, tear-jerking.

But it also distracted many NASCAR fans from the truth: Earnhardt’s not done racing.

While his days as a full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver are over, Earnhardt will race in an indefinite amount of NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2018. And on Thursday, the 15-time NASCAR Most Popular Driver award winner revealed what appears to be his firesuit for next season.

Half day shoot @hammerheadentertainment for @unileverusa brands. They have been a partner @jrmotorsports for over 10 years. A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on Dec 14, 2017 at 8:40am PST

Hopefully this mean’s the return of the Hellman’s Squeeze Camaro, which Earnhardt has driven in previous Xfinity races.

For those unaware, Earnhardt is infamous for loving the banana-mayonnaise sandwich — a dish that really doesn’t deserve to have “the” in front of it. But hey, as long Earnhardt’s still racing, he can eat all the gnarly sandwiches he wants.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images