Giancarlo Stanton Vetoes Trade That Would Have Sent Him To Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals reached a deal with the Miami Marlins to acquire slugger Giancarlo Stanton, but Stanton had other thoughts.

With Japanese star Shohei Ohtani now reportedly signed by the Los Angeles Angels, Stanton is the biggest name available. Though under contract through at least 2020, he has been shopped by the Marlins, who are looking to cut payroll to begin a massive rebuild. His contract includes a full no-trade clause, and he was not willing to waive it in order to be sent to the Redbirds.

The Cardinals released a statement Friday delivering the news that the deal had been reached, but Stanton wouldn’t approve.

The #STLCards today issued the following statement regarding the pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton. pic.twitter.com/rZekmW2sOf — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) December 8, 2017

Thursday night, a list of the of teams that he reportedly would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for was released, but neither the Cardinals or San Francisco Giants were on it.

No details as to who would have been sent the Marlins way had the deal gone through have been reported.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images