Giancarlo Stanton Facing Massive Tax Increase If Traded To California Team

Should the Miami Marlins send slugger Giancarlo Stanton out west, Uncle Sam will be one happy camper.

Stanton, who grew up in Los Angeles, could possibly be headed to California via a trade, whether it’s to the current frontrunner San Francisco Giants or his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers.

And while the team that successfully trades the outfielder will likely do so to the tune of about $295 million should they take on the full contract, there will be some financial implications for Stanton as well, as ESPN’s Buster Olney reports.

For Giancarlo Stanton to move from the Marlins to a California team, there would be a major state tax increase. Some agents estimate it could cost Stanton in range of $25m-$27.5m over course of his 10-year deal. Marlins/trade partner could endeavor to offset this. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 1, 2017

Steep.

But then again, if Stanton is raking in all of that cash before endorsements or anything else supplemental, that money likely pales in comparison to playing for a team he actually wants to be a part of, because it would entail him waiving his no-trade clause.

And certainly the housing costs in California are far cheaper than Florida, right?

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images.