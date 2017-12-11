Giancarlo Stanton’s Agent: Red Sox Never Were Presented As Trade Option

We might never know whether Giancarlo Stanton would have accepted a trade to the Boston Red Sox.

According to Stanton’s agent, Joel Wolfe, the Red Sox never were presented as a possible trade destination for the All-Star outfielder during the Miami Marlins’ negotiations.

Stanton, of course, waived his no-trade clause to join the New York Yankees, who officially introduced him Monday during a news conference at the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla.

Joel Wolfe, Giancarlo Stanton's agent: "Boston was never presented to us as an option." — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) December 11, 2017

Agent Joel Wolfe on client Giancarlo Stanton: "Boston was never presented to us as an option to us. To my knowledge Boston never had interest in him. They never tried to make a deal with the Marlins. — Nick Cafardo (@nickcafardo) December 11, 2017

Joel Wolfe says Red Sox told them at GM meetings the team was prioritizing pitching. Wolfe noted how crowded Red Sox outfield is. Asked if salary was concern for Sox, Wolfe said it was for everyone. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) December 11, 2017

Joel Wolfe: “I wasn’t [surprised Red Sox weren’t brought to him] because they have a tremendous outfield. We were told at the GM meetings that they were looking for pitching and other areas, so we didn’t expect [Red Sox].” Said he does not know if salary was the reason or not. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) December 11, 2017

Question: “Were you privy to his thinking about Boston…?” Joel Wolfe, Giancarlo Stanton’s agent: “We didn’t talk about it much for the reason I was just saying, with the 3 studs they had out there and the depth. It just didn’t look like it was going to be a priority." — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) December 11, 2017

Question: "So not other obstacles as far as the Red Sox?" Joel Wolfe, Giancarlo Stanton’s agent: “No, no." — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) December 11, 2017

Asked Stanton if the @RedSox were ever a consideration and if not, what about Boston didn't appeal to him? He said, "I didn't really have a thought on it." — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) December 11, 2017

This seemingly would explain why the Red Sox weren’t really linked to Stanton during his final days with the Marlins. It’s somewhat surprising, though, as Boston could use a power bat after hitting an American League-low 168 home runs in 2017.

The Red Sox obviously have a talented outfield comprised of Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. But Stanton is a legitimate superstar coming off a National League MVP campaign in which he launched 59 home runs. Boston also has an opening at designated hitter, assuming Hanley Ramirez can transition back to first base on a full-time basis.

The Yankees didn’t need to relinquish any of their top prospects to land Stanton, as the trade was more about the Marlins clearing salary under their new ownership. As such, it’s fair to wonder if the Red Sox simply didn’t want to take on the bulk of Stanton’s contract — the Yankees reportedly are assuming $265 million — or just weren’t sold on the player.

In any event, Stanton will be with the Yankees for the foreseeable future. And the Red Sox will be forced to deal with him quite frequently in the AL East after apparently opting to direct their attention elsewhere while the Marlins shopped around the 2017 home run king.

