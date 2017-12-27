Giants Suspend Eli Apple For Week 17 Due To ‘Conduct Detrimental To Team’

It’s been a rough season for Eli Apple and now it is over.

The New York Giants announced they have suspended the second-year cornerback for Sunday’s Week 17 game against the Washington Redskins due to “a pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team,” effectively ending the season for the Ohio State product.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported Wednesday, citing a source, that Apple got into a confrontation with cornerbacks coach Tim Walton at Wednesday’s practice and had to be restained.

Raanan also reported that there is a clause in Apple’s contract that allows the Giants to void his contract without paying him his guaranteed money if the former first-round pick is suspended by the NFL or the team.

Apple reportedly is “not liked in the building” and was called “a cancer” by teammate Landon Collins in a radio interview Tuesday.

Collins apologized Wednesday but it appears that he and Apple might not have to pretend to like each other much longer if New York can release Apple without paying him his guaranteed salary for 2018 and 2019.

