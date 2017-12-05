GM’s Marketplace App Gives New Vehicle Owners Way To Shop On The Go

General Motors is using its vehicles’ infotainment systems to allow its customers to use their time behind the wheel as efficiently as possible.

GM announced Tuesday that it’s launching a new Marketplace app for its MyLink infotainment system that will allow owners to purchase goods or services from participating brands via their vehicles’ touchscreen displays. Using the Marketplace, people will be able to do everything from pay for coffee, to reserve a table at a restaurant and even pay for a parking spot.

The Marketplace initially will include brands such as Dunkin’ Donuts and TGI Fridays, as well as a GM store, in which users can schedule maintenance or order accessories for their cars. It also will have features that can search for nearby ExxonMobil or Shell stations — and GM plans to eventually add Shell’s in-car payment functionality that it trialed in the U.K. with Jaguar Land Rover.

“For most retailers and consumer brands the daily commute is the only time not accessible in a consumers’ day,” said Santiago Chamorro, GM’s vice president for global connected customer experience, said in a statement. “Marketplace gives merchants the ability to more safely engage with drivers and passengers in a meaningful way that provides true value for our customers.”

GM already has begun adding it to model year 2017 and 2018 vehicles using over-the-air updates, via the cars’ built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi, but specified that using the Marketplace doesn’t require an additional data plan.

What’s more, although the Marketplace is able to be used while driving, GM reportedly designed the system’s interface ensuring customers don’t have to take their eyes off the road for a prolonged period of time.

Thumbnail photo via General Motors