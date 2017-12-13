Gordon Hayward Could Get Walking Boot Removed Permanently Wednesday

Gordon Hayward still has a while to go before returning to the court for the Boston Celtics, but Wednesday could possibly provide a big step in the right direction.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens indicated that Hayward could possibly get out of his walking boot as soon as Wednesday, he told Mike Krzyzewski in the Duke head coach’s Sirius XM show that will air on Thursday.

“He’s going to the doctor (Wednesday) to potentially get out of his walking boot for good, which he’s jacked about,” Stevens said via NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely.

Video had surfaced of Hayward without his boot on last Wednesday, which turned heads for Celtics fans, but C’s president of basketball operations Danny Ainge quickly quelled any excitement the next day by saying that while Hayward was progressing, the C’s were not going to rush him back.

In the same interview, however, Ainge thought Hayward was a “couple weeks” out from getting rid of the boot altogether, so Tuesday’s news certainly is an indication that things may be moving quicker than expected.

Even if he doesn’t get the boot off Wednesday, Hayward would still be somewhat ahead of schedule given the information Ainge has provided.

But with the potentially encouraging step in the right direction, don’t get too hooked on the idea of Hayward appearing for the Celtics anytime soon. Stevens reiterated to Krzyzewski what’s been discussed all along.

“His status is, the way that we’ve looked at it the whole time is, we don’t expect him back this year,” Stevens said. “But he shoots for all of his goals, week to week, day to day, to try to expedite it as much as he can. He obviously wants to be back, like any athlete, as soon as he can.”

From a long term perspective it must be encouraging for the Celtics to see essentially no setbacks to date for Hayward in his recovery regardless of if he returns this season or not.

