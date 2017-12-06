Gordon Hayward Isn’t Wearing His Boot And Celtics Fans Are Freaking Out

This is not a drill.

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward dislocated his ankle and fractured his tibia on opening night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The All-Star swingman underwent surgery one day later, and while most people expect him to miss the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign, a video surfaced Wednesday that has a lot of Celtics fans hot and bothered.

Hayward’s wife, Robyn, took a video of the C’s star playing video games with his daughter on his lap, and the internet immediately noticed that Hayward wasn’t wearing his cast/boot on his leg.

Gordon Hayward is already back to playing games without his cast on. Impressive to see him doing weight training on his leg this early into the rehab. /s pic.twitter.com/OWeGl7uDu0 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 6, 2017

And then Twitter went into a full-blown meltdown.

CHAMPIONSHIP HERE WE COME pic.twitter.com/rusPyWV9uW — Chris (@c_dubs87) December 6, 2017

My reaction pic.twitter.com/pmtGqHnFF0 — The Sports Den (@SportsDenShow) December 6, 2017

OK…are you ready? Kyrie puts 3/23 on that post. Celtics play @ Portland on 3/23. Gordon Hayward's career high came against MIN. MIN plays in the same division as…Portland 😳 pic.twitter.com/YcrgqokLmH — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) December 6, 2017

Not to throw cold water on the excitement, but it still seems highly unlikely that he would be able to return at any point this season to help the Celtics. Even president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has said the C’s aren’t “counting on” seeing Hayward in action this season.

But he has been doing a lot of chair shooting in order to keep his stroke sharp, so we guess you never know.

OK, now you can continue freaking out.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images