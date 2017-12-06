Gordon Hayward Isn’t Wearing His Boot And Celtics Fans Are Freaking Out

This is not a drill.
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward dislocated his ankle and fractured his tibia on opening night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The All-Star swingman underwent surgery one day later, and while most people expect him to miss the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign, a video surfaced Wednesday that has a lot of Celtics fans hot and bothered.
Hayward’s wife, Robyn, took a video of the C’s star playing video games with his daughter on his lap, and the internet immediately noticed that Hayward wasn’t wearing his cast/boot on his leg.
And then Twitter went into a full-blown meltdown.
Not to throw cold water on the excitement, but it still seems highly unlikely that he would be able to return at any point this season to help the Celtics. Even president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has said the C’s aren’t “counting on” seeing Hayward in action this season.
But he has been doing a lot of chair shooting in order to keep his stroke sharp, so we guess you never know.
OK, now you can continue freaking out.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
