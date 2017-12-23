Boston Celtics

Gordon Hayward’s Kids Play Doctor On His Injured Leg In Adorable Instagram Post

by on Fri, Dec 22, 2017 at 9:44PM
3,191
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Gordon Hayward is getting some of the best medical attention around, and he doesn’t even have to leave his house for it.

After the Boston Celtics forward suffered a gruesome leg/ankle injury in the season opener, he has made tremendous progress in his rehab, and it seems as though it’s because he is getting round-the-clock care.

On Friday night, Hayward’s wife Robyn, posted a photo on Instagram of their two daughters in scrubs with stethoscopes making sure their dad is doing alright.

How cute are these little nurses!? Bernie and Charlie love to play doctor especially after Gordon got hurt, so naturally our friends @jaycee_marie @fbach87 got them these adorable baby scrubs!😍😍😍

A post shared by Robyn Hayward (@robynmhayward) on

Good to see him getting such quality medical attention.

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team