Gordon Hayward’s Kids Play Doctor On His Injured Leg In Adorable Instagram Post

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Gordon Hayward is getting some of the best medical attention around, and he doesn’t even have to leave his house for it.

After the Boston Celtics forward suffered a gruesome leg/ankle injury in the season opener, he has made tremendous progress in his rehab, and it seems as though it’s because he is getting round-the-clock care.

On Friday night, Hayward’s wife Robyn, posted a photo on Instagram of their two daughters in scrubs with stethoscopes making sure their dad is doing alright.

Good to see him getting such quality medical attention.