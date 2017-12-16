Gordon Hayward’s ‘Mind Is Open’ To Possible Return To Celtics This Season

Boston Celtics fans got some good news Wednesday when star forward Gordon Hayward got his walking boot removed, and, of course, the questions about his potential return this season followed.

Hayward spoke to the media before the Celtics’ game against the Utah Jazz on Friday at TD Garden, and he noted he still is viewing a return this season as a possibility.

Does Gordon Hayward believe he can return this season? "My mind is open to that. I'm trying to get back as fast as I can. … We'll see what happens." pic.twitter.com/QA2RlMRuRo — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) December 16, 2017

Hayward suffered a grisly leg injury in the C’s season-opening loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he is ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation from a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula.

If the Butler product is able to come back toward the end of the regular season, he certainly would be able to give Boston’s bench a much-needed boost in the scoring department even if he’s at less than 100 percent.

