GRC Champ Scott Speed Teaches How To Drive VW Rallycross Car On iRacing

Every week, NESN Fuel partner iRacing, the world’s premier online racing simulation service, highlights one of its top series or new content it’s added to the platform. This week, iRacing discusses its new partnership with Red Bull Global Rallycross. Read more about iRacing here.

When Red Bull Global Rallycross launches on iRacing on Dec. 5, fans will get to experience first-hand what it’s like to drive a 600-horsepower Supercar. And that’s due in part to Scott Speed.

Speed, the three-time GRC champion, helped iRacing throughout the development process to ensure the digital rallycross cars and tracks are as realistic as possible. As a result, he’s the perfect person to give you some pointers before getting behind the wheel yourself.

In a video posted Tuesday, the Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross driver briefly introduces his VW Beetle, before explaining how to hustle it around one of the two configurations of the Daytona International Speedway course that will be available from launch.

GRC held its first race in New England in June at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. And as anybody who took advantage of the “unbelievable” access — as Speed put it — the series provides can tell you, the high-intensity action of rallycross will be unlike anything else on iRacing.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@GRCseries