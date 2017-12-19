Greatest Kick Return In Patriots History Happened Seven Years Ago Today

Dan Connolly was a mainstay on the New England Patriots’ offensive line for six seasons, starting 71 regular-season games and two Super Bowls at center and guard before calling it a career in 2015.

But the lasting memory from Connolly’s tenure in New England wasn’t a pancake block or a blitz pickup. It was the glorious 71-yard kickoff return he had on “Sunday Night Football” — the longest return ever by an offensive lineman.

Tuesday marked the seven-year anniversary of that play, which occurred during a 2010 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium.

🚨🚨 BIG MAN ON THE KICK RETURN! 🚨🚨 It's been seven years since 313-pound @Patriots OL Dan Connolly became the best return specialist ever. #GoPats pic.twitter.com/c67eEoWtZ2 — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2017

Connolly displayed surprising nimbleness for a 6-foot-4, 313-pounder, stiff-arming Packers safety Charlie Peprah and side-stepping past Atari Bigby before being dragged down inside the 5-yard line.

“I tried to go for the ball thinking he was a big man without ball skills,” Peprah said after the game, via ESPN.com. “I should have just made the tackle. You just saw a big dude rumbling down the field.”

Connolly’s Patriots teammates naturally were impressed. From that same ESPN.com story:

Quarterback Tom Brady: “I’ve never seen anything happen so slow in my life.”

Center Dan Koppen: “I don’t know what happened. I don’t think he knows what happened. I don’t think anybody knows what happened. He made a bounce-out, beat everyone to the edge. To see No. 63 running down the field was pretty amazing.”

Cornerback Kyle Arrington: “That was by far the most impressive run I’ve seen from a 300-plus-pounder to be able to run away from guys my size. That should be on ‘SportsCenter’s’ Top 10, hands down.”

Linebacker Tully Banta-Cain: “He was like Gale Sayers out there — a much bigger version.”

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images