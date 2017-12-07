Guerschon Yabusele’s Hilarious Celebration Delights Celtics Teammates

Forget Kyrie Irving’s fourth-quarter heroics, Shane Larkin’s scrappy play and Daniel Theis’ alley-oop dunk. The best moment from the Boston Celtics’ 97-90 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday came from Guerschon Yabusele.

That’s right, the French Draymond Green stole the show at TD Garden after draining the third 3-pointer of his NBA career.

After hitting the shot in the second quarter, Yabusele proceeded to do one of the more unique celebrations you’ll see all season. Check this out:

I have tracked down the Yabu dab. Cherish it for all its glory. pic.twitter.com/pdkHZ43Lhu — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 7, 2017

Ah yes, the “archer dab.”

The rookie forward’s hilarious move went over well with his teammates, especially Terry Rozier, though they likely won’t attempt to replicate it any time soon.

Teammates and staffers were laughing it up about The Dabbing Bear. Said Terry Rozier of Guerschon Yabusele's 3-point celebration: "The bow and arrow with the dab, I don't know about that." pic.twitter.com/xCQrfJnpUM — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) December 7, 2017

We don’t blame you, Terry.

In addition to being entertained by Yabusele’s celebration, center Al Horford also was happy to see his teammate make the most of his opportunity.

“I loved it,” Horford said, via MassLive’s Jay King. “Thought it was great, very happy for him.”

Let’s hope Yabusele gets enough minutes going forward to show what else he has in his bag of tricks.

