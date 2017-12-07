Hall Of Fame QB Warren Moon Being Sued For Sexual Harassment

Warren Moon is in big trouble.

Wendy Haskell, Moon’s assistant, filed a lawsuit against the Pro Football Hall of Famer Wednesday alleging sexual harassment, according to The Washington Post.

The 32-year-old Haskell alleges that Moon harrassed her multiple times after she was hired by his company, Sports 1 Marketing, in July.

Haskell alleges that Moon grabbed her crotch on one occasion and drugged her drink and took her swimsuit top off while the two were on a trip to Mexico.

USA Today obtained the full lawsuit against Moon, and there are some very serious allegations against the former Houston Oilers quarterback.

Haskell claims she was required to share a room and sleep in the same bed as Moon while on business trips, and that he required access to the bathroom anytime she wanted to shower while on a trip. She also alleges that she was required to wear “skimpy lingerie” anytime she was in a hotel room with Moon.

The lawsuit alleges that Moon told Haskell her employment with the company was dependent on her ability to accept his “lascivious behavior.”

Moon, who currently works as a radio analyst for the Seattle Seahawks, has taken a voluntary leave of absence.

Haskell has asked for a jury trial against Moon.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images