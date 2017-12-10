Heavy Snowfall At Bills-Colts Game Creates Surreal White-Out Conditions

If you thought Saturday’s Army-Navy game was a winter wonderland, well, you underestimated Buffalo weather.
The Bills hosted the Indianapolis Colts at New Era Field on Sunday afternoon, and forecasters predicted heavy snow in the area right around kickoff.
Sure enough, the snow began to fall at a furious pace just before 1 p.m. ET, creating a surreal scene on the field as players warmed up.
Visibility from the press box was, shall we saw, low:
Things got even worse once the game started, too:
The limited visibility calls to mind the New England Patriots’ “fog game” with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this season, which forced NBC to switch camera angles as a thick fog descended over Gillette Stadium.
But Patriots and Falcons players didn’t have to deal with a thick coat of snow in that game. The Bills and Colts, meanwhile, had a much tougher time keeping their footing — although Nathan Peterman somehow managed to complete this pass to Kelvin Benjamin in the first quarter:
The conditions weren’t as kind to Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, who has experience kicking in the snow but shanked this 33-yard attempt through the blizzard.
The snow doesn’t look like it’s letting up anytime soon, so this game could get wild in a hurry.
Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images
