Heavy Snowfall At Bills-Colts Game Creates Surreal White-Out Conditions

If you thought Saturday’s Army-Navy game was a winter wonderland, well, you underestimated Buffalo weather.

The Bills hosted the Indianapolis Colts at New Era Field on Sunday afternoon, and forecasters predicted heavy snow in the area right around kickoff.

Lake effect snow band east of Lake Erie will intensify early and mid afternoon, and impact the Buffalo southtowns. Slick travel conditions expected. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/EURgKJ084Q — Jennifer Stanonis (@JenStanonis) December 10, 2017

Sure enough, the snow began to fall at a furious pace just before 1 p.m. ET, creating a surreal scene on the field as players warmed up.

Visibility from the press box was, shall we saw, low:

The scoreboard at far end is no longer visible. Worst I’ve seen it here that I can recall. pic.twitter.com/KlKRrXK0DG — Sal Maiorana (@salmaiorana) December 10, 2017

Snow is getting worse again at New Era Field. Better view on the press box TV than in real life. https://t.co/UegnBTM1Xp pic.twitter.com/wp64yP0625 — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) December 10, 2017

Things got even worse once the game started, too:

There are Colts, Bills, and a football field in there somewhere. pic.twitter.com/DTdEUKy3Oo — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 10, 2017

The limited visibility calls to mind the New England Patriots’ “fog game” with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this season, which forced NBC to switch camera angles as a thick fog descended over Gillette Stadium.

But Patriots and Falcons players didn’t have to deal with a thick coat of snow in that game. The Bills and Colts, meanwhile, had a much tougher time keeping their footing — although Nathan Peterman somehow managed to complete this pass to Kelvin Benjamin in the first quarter:

First pass of the game is a 9-yard pass from Nathan Peterman to Kelvin Benjamin. Naturally, folks falling all over the place… #Bills #Colts pic.twitter.com/RQYJg0MhCx — Nick Wojton (@Nick_Wojton) December 10, 2017

The conditions weren’t as kind to Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, who has experience kicking in the snow but shanked this 33-yard attempt through the blizzard.

The snow doesn’t look like it’s letting up anytime soon, so this game could get wild in a hurry.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images