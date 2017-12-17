Heinz Field Erupts As Ryan Shazier Waves Terrible Towel Before Steelers-Patriots

Ryan Shazier suffered a frightening injury to his spinal cord on Dec. 4, but the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker finally was allowed to leave the hospital to attend Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field.

Right before the Patriots’ first offensive possession, Shazier was shown on the jumbotron waving the trademarked Terrible Towel, and the Steelers faithful erupted.

Shazier was injured and carted off the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13. He underwent spinal stabilization surgery Dec. 7 and has remained hospitalized since.

The Ohio State product has received an outpouring of support from around the NFL, and his presence at Heinz Field certainly is a step forward.