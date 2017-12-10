Here’s How NY Tabloids Reacted To Yankees Landing Giancarlo Stanton

One of baseball’s brightest stars is heading to one of the sport’s biggest markets. And the newspapers in that town couldn’t be happier.

The New York Yankees sent shockwaves through Major League Baseball on Saturday by pulling off a trade with the Miami Marlins for superstar slugger Giancarlo Stanton. The move gives the Yankees an incredibly stacked lineup and makes them a legitimate contender heading into next season.

The city of New York, as you might expect, is quite pleased with this development. And the tabloids mirrored the Big Apple’s excitement.

Here’s the New York Daily News’ front and back pages:

Today's front page…

STANTON BABY!

Bombers nab Marlins slugger in tradehttps://t.co/R6hHb3oYaT pic.twitter.com/81S2XFgJsn — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 10, 2017

The New York Post also weighed in:

Here's what the New York tabloids look like today. pic.twitter.com/4scfN45iw8 — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) December 10, 2017

And here’s a bonus cover from the Daily News’ Metro edition:

There’s a reason for all the hype: Stanton hit an MLB-high 59 home runs last season and joins Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez on a club that could hit balls out of Yankee Stadium at a historic rate in 2018.

#Yankees Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, and Gary Sanchez have combined for 160 home runs over their last 162 games played. The #RedSox had 168 home runs in 2017. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) December 9, 2017

We have a feeling this won’t be Giancarlo’s last appearance on an NY tabloid cover.

