Here’s The Awesome Reason Dez Bryant Warmed Up Without Shoes For ‘TNF’

Dez Bryant appeared to have an odd choice of footwear while warming up for “Thursday Night Football.”

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was spotted prior to the NFC East clash with the Washington Redskins running around on the AT&T Stadium field in his socks.

It seemed odd, of course, to see a world-class athlete warming up without any shoes. It’s not some newfangled training tactic or anything like that, though. In fact, there’s a pretty cool reason for Bryant’s stocking footed warmup.

The Cowboys wideout was actually wearing cleats when he went out for warmups, but he ended up giving his shoes to Darren, who was at the game with Make A Wish.

Dez literally took the shoes off his feet and gave them to our @MakeAWish kid, Darren. He's now running routes in socks. #WASvsDAL pic.twitter.com/lAq7TUaH5x — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 1, 2017

Awesome gesture by Dez Bryant, who gave his cleats to a Make-A-Wish kid and warmed up shoeless pic.twitter.com/tr8zOzBcDB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 1, 2017

Pretty awesome stuff.

What’s even better for Dez and Darren is that the Cowboys rolled to a much-needed 38-14 win, resuscitating Dallas’ playoff hopes for at least another week. Bryant had a nice game, too, catching a touchdown pass and making a little history in the process.