Here’s The Latest On Rob Gronkowski’s Possible Discipline For Late Hit

If you figured Rob Gronkowski would be hearing from the league regarding his actions Sunday, well, you were right.

The NFL is reviewing Gronkowski’s late hit on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White to assess “possible discipline” for the New England Patriots tight end, Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning.

Per Rapoport, it’s still unclear whether Gronkowski will be hit with a suspension or just a fine.

As they always do, @NFL officials are reviewing the late hit by #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski on #Bills CB Tre'Davious White for likely discipline. What's not known is whether that could result in a suspension. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2017

Gronkowski’s hit on White late in the fourth quarter was a pretty blatant cheap shot that prompted apologies from both himself and head coach Bill Belichick following New England’s 23-3 win at New Era Field. But is a suspension warranted? That’s up for debate. Some, like MMQB’s Albert Breer, point to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans getting a one-game suspension for this dirty hit in Week 9.

I think the closest comp here is what Mike Evans did against the Saints. Evans got a game. https://t.co/WKFNN14Wa5 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 4, 2017

But others would argue the situation was different on Gronk’s hit, as he was venting frustration over a perceived lack of calls rather than sparking a brawl.

For now, though, it looks like we’ll have to play the waiting game.

