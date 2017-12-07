Here’s What LeBron James Apparently Told Cavs Before Dagger Vs. Kings

Absolutely cold-blooded.

That’s how one broadcaster described LeBron James after he drained a step-back, game-clinching 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ eventual 101-95 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

James has been sensational this season, especially during Cleveland’s 13-game winning streak, and the Cavs superstar frequently has saved his best work for crunch time.

Simply put, James wants to shoulder the load when it matters most.

“Was going to run a different play and then Bron said, ‘I want Chicago.’ So I said, ‘OK,’ ” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue told reporters after the game, per ESPN.com. “We got it to him and he made a big shot.”

In other words, James is calling the shots. And he also had a strong message for his Cavs teammates, who sound enamored by his otherworldly performance this season.

“He’s amazing,” Cavs sharpshooter Kyle Korver said, per ESPN.com. “He’s just demanding the ball. He’s like, ‘Give me the ball, we’re about to win.’ And, I’ve been around some guys who’ve had amazing years. I’ve been playing with him and Derrick (Rose) when he was MVP. Allen Iverson when I was young.

“But he’s taken this to a whole new level. It’s amazing to have a better than a front-row seat, because I’m usually on the court next to him somewhere. I’m glad he’s on my team.”

The Cavaliers endured some early struggles, but they’ve been a force since opening the season with a 5-7 record, and James’ dominance obviously has been a huge reason for Cleveland’s turnaround.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images