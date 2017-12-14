Here’s What LeBron James ‘Loves’ About Lakers Rookie Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball has received heaps of criticism thus far in his rookie season, but he has the support of arguably the game’s best player.

Speaking with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on Wednesday, LeBron James came to the defense of the Los Angeles Lakers point guard and explained what he admires about Ball’s character.

“The kid hasn’t said anything,” James told McMenamin. “It’s been everybody else. So, I love his humility. He goes out, every time someone asks him a question, he says, ‘This is not about me, man. I just want to win. I don’t care about what I did.’ I seen he had a triple-double one game and they lost. He was like, ‘I don’t care. We lost.'”

We have a feeling we know who James is referencing when he says “everybody else.” Lonzo’s father, LaVar Ball, never shies away from boisterously speaking his mind, especially when it comes to criticizing the Lakers. In fact, L.A. reportedly held a meeting with LaVar to address his antics.

Lonzo continues to improve despite the pressure of living up to his father’s claims. The young guard slowly but surely is honing his craft, and James believes he has a bright future ahead of him.

“I mean, listen, man, this guy is 20-something games into his pro career,” James said. “(Expletive) doesn’t happen (that fast). Here it goes again, it goes back to my instant oatmeal (quote): Everybody wants it right away. Can he play ball? Absolutely. The kid can play ball. Do guys want to play with him? Absolutely, because it’s a guy who is not about him. It’s about the success of the team. And he gives the ball up, and he passes the ball, and there’s energy behind the ball.”

With rumors swirling of James possibly joining the Lakers this summer, maybe the star forward simply is getting a head start on forming a bond with a future teammate.

