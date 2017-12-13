Here’s What Tom Brady’s New Wellness App Can Give You (For Just $200/Year)

Football player Tom Brady did not have a good start to his week. But businessman/health icon Tom Brady is plugging right along.
One day after his New England Patriots fell 27-20 to the Dolphins in Miami, the 40-year-old quarterback used Instagram to announce his latest venture — a “TB12 Method” mobile app.
It’s amazing to see what started out as an idea on a stickie note four years ago now coming to life in a new way… At TB12, we set out with the intention to take everything we’ve learned over the years and use it to help people around the world fundamentally change how they train and take care of themselves by living to their fullest potential. With this new app, we have applied our knowledge to make it easy for you to implement the method in your life. Whether I am having a great day or a not so great day, it’s the practices in this app that I always return to keep myself on track, and I’m very excited for you all to try it out! Check it out at @tb12sports
The TB12 Method, for those not indoctrinated, trumpets the healthy lifestyle Brady maintains through a unique exercise routine and strict diet. Brady even wrote a book about the method, which he claims can help anyone “achieve a lifetime of sustained peak performance.”
So, what does the app do? As Brady noted in his teaser video, it includes “original content” like customized workouts and healthy recipes — all using TB12-branded products, of course.
“The app is a resource to help users build positive daily habits that lead to greater health, well-being, and vitality in their lives and which serves as a complement and deeper dive into the concepts introduced in (Brady’s book),” a release from TB12 read, via CBS Boston. “These core TB12 Method principles and cutting-edge concepts incorporate athletic preparation, hydration, nutrition, and rest and cognitive fitness.”
Of course, it’ll cost you a pretty penny: After a one-week free trial, a premium subscription goes for $19.99 per month or $199.99 for a full year. Such is the price of being pliable.
