Here’s What Tom Brady’s New Wellness App Can Give You (For Just $200/Year)

Football player Tom Brady did not have a good start to his week. But businessman/health icon Tom Brady is plugging right along.

One day after his New England Patriots fell 27-20 to the Dolphins in Miami, the 40-year-old quarterback used Instagram to announce his latest venture — a “TB12 Method” mobile app.

The TB12 Method, for those not indoctrinated, trumpets the healthy lifestyle Brady maintains through a unique exercise routine and strict diet. Brady even wrote a book about the method, which he claims can help anyone “achieve a lifetime of sustained peak performance.”

So, what does the app do? As Brady noted in his teaser video, it includes “original content” like customized workouts and healthy recipes — all using TB12-branded products, of course.

“The app is a resource to help users build positive daily habits that lead to greater health, well-being, and vitality in their lives and which serves as a complement and deeper dive into the concepts introduced in (Brady’s book),” a release from TB12 read, via CBS Boston. “These core TB12 Method principles and cutting-edge concepts incorporate athletic preparation, hydration, nutrition, and rest and cognitive fitness.”

Of course, it’ll cost you a pretty penny: After a one-week free trial, a premium subscription goes for $19.99 per month or $199.99 for a full year. Such is the price of being pliable.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images