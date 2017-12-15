Here’s Where Stephen A. Smith Believes Eli Manning Should Play In 2018

Eli Manning’s days with the New York Giants could be numbered.

The veteran quarterback is slated to be under contract with New York next season, but the widespread assumption is the Giants, who enter Week 15 with a 2-11 record, will move on from Manning, especially with the team temporarily benching him a couple of weeks ago in favor of Geno Smith before firing head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese.

So, what does that mean for Manning? Where will he end up?

There’s nothing to suggest Manning, who turns 37 in January, plans to retire, so we’re left to speculate which teams could be interested in the two-time Super Bowl champion. And after giving the situation some careful consideration, Stephen A. Smith has what he believes is the perfect landing spot: the Denver Broncos.

The Jacksonville Jaguars also were floated as a possibility Thursday on ESPN’s “First Take,” but Smith explained why he thinks Denver is a better fit. Mostly, according to Smith, it centers around the Broncos’ defense and how the team’s current quarterback situation ultimately is its biggest pain point.

Listen to Smith’s reasoning in the video below:

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images