Herm Edwards, New Arizona State Coach, Doesn’t Seem To Know Arizona State’s Mascot

Herm Edwards is a big religion guy and wants you to know he’s got no time for any devils.
Oh, also: Herm Edwards is the new coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils.
While we’re not expecting a fiasco on the level of say, Tennessee, the angel on Edwards’ shoulder might be urging him to at least reconsider the decision to lead the Sun Devils, as his introductory news conference Monday sure made it seem like he had no clue Arizona State’s mascot was the Sun Devil.
Yeahhhh … despite literally being surrounded by tridents and Sparky and about to do work at Sun Devil Stadium, Edwards seems blissfully unaware of the school’s mascot. It’s actually kind of impressive. And who knows, maybe it’s actually a good thing. Perhaps Edwards is just too focused on getting to work and returning ASU to prominence that he never bothered to worry about the mascot.
Hopefully, the big man upstairs takes no issue.
Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP