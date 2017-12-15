How Cavs’ DJ Trolled Lonzo Ball Before Game Vs. Lakers In Cleveland

Let’s make one think perfectly clear: There only is one side in the Lonzo Ball-Nas feud.

Ball, for some bizarre reason, repeatedly taken shots at one of the greatest emcees of all-time. During the first episode of his Facebook reality show, the Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard said “nobody listens to Nas anymore” (false) and that Migos and Future are “real hip-hop” (super false). And on Tuesday, Ball showed up to Madison Square Garden wearing blatantly anti-Nas hoodie — a move that didn’t go over well with rapper Lloyd Banks.

Unsurprisingly, Ball has been criticized for his laughably stupid stance.

And prior to Thursday’s game between the Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the DJ at Quicken Loans Arena opted to troll Ball by playing multiple Nas tracks. Check this out:

The #Cavs played 3 @Nas songs in a row during warm ups vs the #Lakers 😂😂😂

Because Lonzo Ball said Nas isn’t real hip/hop

pic.twitter.com/RAG60gRBWs — Unsportsmanlike Content™ (@UCSportsMedia) December 15, 2017

Well done, Cavs DJ. Well done.

Now, it would be easier to accept Ball’s point of view if, you know, he knew anything about rapping. But as his colossally terrible rap songs prove, the only think uglier than Ball’s jump shot might be his skills behind the mic.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images