How Jake DeBrusk Scored Highlight-Reel Goal In Bruins’ Win Vs. Sabres

Jake DeBrusk has been playing good hockey of late for the Boston Bruins, as the rookie winger has scored in back-to-back games heading into Thursday’s tilt with the Winnipeg Jets at TD Garden.

DeBrusk, 21, notched a goal and two assists in the B’s 7-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, and he added a highlight-reel goal Tuesday in Boston’s win over the Buffalo Sabres.

The 14th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft took a nice pass at the red line from fellow rookie Charlie McAvoy, got past Jason Pominville and smoked a shot past Buffalo netminder Robin Lehner.

See the breakdown of DeBrusk’s goal in the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images