How LeBron James Is Using ‘NBA 2K18′ To Prepare For Isaiah Thomas’ Return

No one knows how good the Cleveland Cavaliers will be when star point guard Isaiah Thomas returns to the lineup, but LeBron James is hoping that “NBA 2K18” can give him an idea.

James was asked Wednesday about Thomas’ eventual return to the Cavs, and King James noted that he uses the video game to test out different lineups with Thomas.

LeBron said he uses @NBA2K to prepare for/visualize the return of Isaiah Thomas. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/Ff7vNwvaK5 — clevelanddotcom Cavs (@PDcavsinsider) December 6, 2017

We wonder if this is the same method that led the Cavs to start Kevin Love at center to begin the 2017-18 campaign.

Cleveland has hit its stride after a 5-7 start, as the Cavs have ripped off 13 wins in a row and are looking like the Eastern Conference favorites everyone expected them to be, and Thomas should make them all the more dangerous.

Especially if James knows what he’s doing when he has the controller in his hand.

Thumbnail photo via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images