Hustle From Fourth Line Helps Bruins Score Second Goal Vs. Capitals

by on Thu, Dec 28, 2017 at 9:29PM
The Boston Bruins not only got on the board early in Thursday’s game against the Washington Capitals, but also extended the lead shortly thereafter.

The hustle of the fourth line forwards help pave the way for the second goal of the game, which was potted by Noel Acciari right in front of the net.

To hear Andy Brickley’s analysis of the second tally, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images.

