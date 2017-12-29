Is Bill Belichick Recommending Jim Schwartz To Keep Josh McDaniels Around?

The latest conspiracy theory surrounding the New England Patriots comes courtesy of ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio. Buckle up. This is a fun one.

“Some” believe Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is recommending the New York Giants hire Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to fill their head-coaching vacancy to keep offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in New England, PFT reported Friday.

McDaniels annually is considered a top head-coaching candidate, and the Giants’ job is considered attractive because of their strong ownership.

Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio also could get hired away by another team to serve as their general manager. McDaniels and Caserio went to John Carroll University together and could come as a package deal. The Giants already hired Dave Gettleman as their GM.

The Giants brought in Ernie Accorsi as a consultant for the hiring process. PFT reports “it’s believed that Accorsi leans heavily on advice from” Belichick. Schwartz worked under Belichick as a personnel scout when the latter was head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

There are a lot of pieces to fit together with this one.

Belichick previously has publicly endorsed McDaniels, Caserio and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to get bigger opportunities elsewhere. There should be plenty of head-coaching vacancies to pick from this offseason.

