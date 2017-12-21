Is Conor McGregor’s NSFW Instagram Post Aimed Toward Floyd Mayweather?

Conor McGregor is upset about something. We just don’t know what exactly.

Although, if you connect the dots, it’s reasonable to think his one-word, NSFW Instagram post Wednesday was directed toward Floyd Mayweather Jr., who (mostly) shot down the possibility of transitioning to mixed martial arts after UFC president Dana White revealed the promotion was talking to the undefeated boxer about a potential deal.

Here’s McGregor’s post, which hardly is a model of elegance despite the UFC lightweight champion looking dapper with two belts draped over his shoulders:

Pussy A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Dec 20, 2017 at 4:24pm PST

Of course, there’s a chance McGregor’s apparent displeasure could be aimed at someone else. Tony Ferguson. Nate Diaz. The Irish mob. Anyone, really.

The timeline suggests it’s probably a shot at Mayweather, though. After all, McGregor transitioned to boxing to face Mayweather, who ultimately won their much-anticipated showdown in August, yet his rival seemingly has no desire to step inside the octagon.

