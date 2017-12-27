Is Josh Rosen’s Cryptic Draft Comment A Direct Shot At The Browns?

Josh Rosen is one of the top 2018 NFL Draft prospects, but his immense promise could wind up working against him.
Many expect the UCLA signal-caller to be the first quarterback taken in the draft next spring. While most prospects typically abide by the “I’ll be happy wherever I go” cliché, the 20-year-old had a rather candid answer when asked about being a top pick.
Though Rosen didn’t point any fingers in his comment, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Cleveland Browns served as the impetus for his honest take. The Browns will own the No. 1 overall pick for a second consecutive year, and judging by their current depth chart, it’s a near certainty they’ll look to draft a QB with their top selection.
No one could blame Rosen for not wanting to take his talents to Cleveland. The Browns have one win in their last two seasons combined, only managing to post an above-.500 record once since 2003. With this in mind, it’s hard to imagine Rosen, or any quarterback, thriving in Cleveland at present.
In fact, other top prospects reportedly have taken precaution in order to avoid the Browns. USC quarterback Sam Darnold allegedly has contemplated returning to the Trojans for his senior season out of fear of being Cleveland’s top pick.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
