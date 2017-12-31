Isaiah Thomas Posts Hilarious Photo Explaining His Son’s Feud With Shaquille O’Neal

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

You may have heard that Isaiah Thomas’ son and Shaquille O’Neal have a little bit of beef.

It all started when Thomas’ son, Jaiden, asked his father why Kobe Bryant retired if he wasn’t “fat” like O’Neal in a recent episode of Thomas’ video series, “The Book of Isaiah.”

That caused O’Neal’s fellow TNT analyst Charles Barkley to jokingly threaten to hit Jaiden for the remark.

So Thomas had to explain his son’s feeling’s about “The Big Aristotle,” and he did so by posting a hilarious picture of Shaq trying to kiss his son, and Jaiden looks absolutely horrified of the Hall of Famer.

Take a look:

This is when it all started @SHAQ @NBAonTNT … He was forever scarred lol pic.twitter.com/vHGGl0rNrW — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 30, 2017

Now it all makes sense.

We can’t blame you, Jaiden.