Isaiah Thomas’ Son Dishes Truth On Kobe Bryant: ‘He’s Not Fat Like Shaq’

Leave it to kids to say what everyone else is thinking.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas’ shared Chapter Five of his “Book of Isaiah” series on The Players’ Tribune on Wednesday. And while the meatiest part of the episode comes when Thomas reacts to being told the Boston Celtics traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers, there are some moments of levity — thanks to his sons.

Thomas is seen enjoying lunch with his two sons, James and Jaiden Thomas. The kids appear confused as to why Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had retired, with Thomas explaining “he’s old.”

Then, Jaiden stole the show: “He’s not, like, fat, like, um … Shaq.”

We’re sure Shaquille O’Neal loved hearing that.

Bryant and O’Neal haven’t exactly been the best of friends since the Big Diesel was traded to the Miami Heat in 2004. But the two appeared to be on good terms Monday during Bryant’s jersey retirement ceremony at Staples Center.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images