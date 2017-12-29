Isaiah Thomas ‘Tried To Force’ Cavs To Let Him Play On Wednesday

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

The delay on Isaiah Thomas’ return to the court will continue indefinitely, and it’s not without some brushback from the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard.

Thomas has yet to make his debut since being traded from the Boston Celtics over the summer, and his timetable for return often has been up in the air as he’s rehabbed a hip injury. At one point, however, signs were pointing towards a potential return by the end of the calendar year.

But on Wednesday, the 28-year-old was ruled out in the Cavs; loss to the Sacramento Kings.

And he reportedly wasn’t too happy about it.

Isaiah Thomas said he tried to force Cavs to play him on Wednesday and they denied him — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) December 29, 2017

After getting scratched, signs thereafter pointed toward a return on Saturday against the Utah Jazz, but that idea was scrapped on Thursday.

Isaiah Thomas out tomorrow, will scrimmage again Monday. Lue said he won’t play in back to backs, either, so this indeed raises questions as to when he’s make his debut — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) December 29, 2017

The concern about his debut does point to the Cavs’ looming matchup on Wednesday against the Celtics, which of course, would be a dramatic return to both the court and Boston for Thomas.

But not only is the Boston matchup the second game of a back-to-back, but also a marquee matchup, a scenario that Cleveland expressed reluctance to throw Thomas into.

And so, we wait.