Jackie Bradley Jr.’s Agent, Scott Boras, Shoots Down Red Sox Trade Rumors

Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Monday refuted a report that said the club was shopping center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. at the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings.

On Wednesday, Bradley’s agent, Scott Boras, followed Dombrowski’s lead and shot down the rumor, suggesting the Red Sox have no desire at this time to trade the 27-year-old.

“We’ve been in communication with the Red Sox about that, and there have been media reports about that, but that’s never been anything they’ve expressed as an intention,” Boras said, per the Boston Herald. “They’ve told us they’re very happy with Jackie and very much want to continue their relationship with him and have him be their center fielder.”

Bradley’s name has been floated in trade speculation thanks in large to the Red Sox’s possible pursuit of free agent J.D. Martinez. Martinez, an outfielder by trade, could sign with Boston and serve primarily as the team’s designated hitter, but some wonder whether the Red Sox would consider playing Martinez in left field, shifting Andrew Benintendi to center field and trading Bradley to address other needs.

