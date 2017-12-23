Jadeveon Clowney Fills Trash Cans From Jaguars Fans With Toys For Homeless Children

Just call Jadeveon Clowney Santa Claus.

The Houston Texans defensive end irked some Jacksonville Jaguars fans when he called quarterback Blake Bortles “trash” after the Texans’ loss to Jacksonville on Sunday. In fact, Jaguars fans were so upset that they started sending trash cans to NRG Stadium in Houston as a jab at Clowney.

Well, the South Carolina product made the best of the gag, as he elected to fill those trash cans — and an entire truck — with toys to give to homeless women and children at the Houston faith-based shelter, The Mission of Yahweh.

Thank you @Jaguars fans for sending trash cans to NRG! It inspired me to fill them and an entire truck with toys to turn a negative situation into a blessing for some deserving women and children at @MissionOfYahweh #turningtrashintotreasure #merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/LamHoDSLEk — jadeveon clowney 7 (@clownejd) December 22, 2017

Props to Clowney for turning this feud with Jaguars fans into a positive for those in need.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images