Jadeveon Clowney Fills Trash Cans From Jaguars Fans With Toys For Homeless Children

by on Fri, Dec 22, 2017 at 7:43PM
Just call Jadeveon Clowney Santa Claus.

The Houston Texans defensive end irked some Jacksonville Jaguars fans when he called quarterback Blake Bortles “trash” after the Texans’ loss to Jacksonville on Sunday. In fact, Jaguars fans were so upset that they started sending trash cans to NRG Stadium in Houston as a jab at Clowney.

Well, the South Carolina product made the best of the gag, as he elected to fill those trash cans — and an entire truck — with toys to give to homeless women and children at the Houston faith-based shelter, The Mission of Yahweh.

Props to Clowney for turning this feud with Jaguars fans into a positive for those in need.

