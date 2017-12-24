Jaguars Get Carved Up By Jimmy Garoppolo, Start Fighting On Sidelines

You’d think that, with so many years of ineptitude, the Jacksonville Jaguars would know how to handle losing.

But alas, this is a new Jags team. And unfortunately for the 2017 AFC South champs, they were playing a new San Francisco 49ers team Sunday, too.

Led by shiny new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers took a 10-0 lead over the Jacksonville in the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Jimmy G racked up 125 passing yards and a rushing touchdown in the first frame, and Jags defenders responded by fighting each other on the sidelines.

Check this out:

The #Jaguars are fighting each other because Jimmy Garoppolo is passing all over them, down 10-0. Malik Jackson and Aaron Colvin pic.twitter.com/afyM6Fx2XH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 24, 2017

Not a good look for the NFL’s “best defense.”

Jags QB Blake Bortles threw a pick-six in the second quarter, upping the 49ers’ lead to 16-2 … and then Jacksonville’s offense started fighting.

Now the #Jaguars offensive players are fighting on the sidelines, down 16-2 pic.twitter.com/667WXWdHnC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 24, 2017

Relax guys, you’re heading to the playoffs.

In the Jaguars’ defense, it’s not like their the first team that’s been carved up by Garoppolo since the New England Patriots traded him. The 26-year-old is 3-0 since San Fran named him the starting quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images