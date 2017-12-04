Jaguars’ Leonard Fournette Has No Time For Your Fantasy Football Gripes

Remember when Leonard Fournette said the NFL is easy? Well, there’s one factor he didn’t account for.
The Jacksonville Jaguars running back is having a fine season on the field: He’s second among all rookies with 822 rushing yards and is tied for the rookie lead in rushing touchdowns with seven despite some recent struggles.
But being a skill player in the NFL means you have to deal with the dreaded fantasy football trolls. And judging by Fournette’s tweet Monday morning, he’s already had enough of their chirping.
We hate to break it to you, Leonard, but this is only the beginning.
Just ask Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount and New York Giants wide receiver (and fellow LSU Tiger) Odell Beckham Jr., who both have clapped back at fantasy owners who complain in their Twitter mentions about their injuries or poor performances. Or Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, who railed against fantasy owners earlier this season.
Fournette has been a fantasy stud for most of the year — he’s tallied 10 or more fantasy points in all but two of the 10 games he’s played in this season — so hopefully owners will cut him a little slack. And even if they don’t, the 22-year-old appears plenty confident in his own skin.
Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP