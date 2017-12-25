Jameis Winston Has Wild Meltdown On Sideline In Loss To Panthers

All this losing visibly is beginning to wear on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.
The 4-11 Bucs sit at the bottom of the NFC South, and have dropped their last five games — including a 22-19 loss on Sunday to the Carolina Panthers.
In the final minute of Sunday’s loss, Winston fumbled the ball, and officials deemed it recovered by Carolina. Winston disagreed, thinking he was the one who came up with the ball –since he did, in fact, emerge from the pile with control of the ball — but the refs weren’t having it.
And the 23-year-old went totally bonkers, which NFL reporter Dov Kleiman captured on Twitter.
Not a great look.
It did appear, however, that once the game ended moments later, the QB tried to patch things up.
Even if he did try to make nice afterwards, he may hear from the league for this one.
