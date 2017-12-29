James Harden Rips Officials For Missed Calls During Rockets’ Loss To Celtics

The Houston Rockets blew a 26-point lead to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, and after the game, James Harden was quick to point the finger — at the officials, of course.

Harden, who scored a game-high 34 points in the loss, was whistled for a crucial offensive foul in the final 13 seconds of the game, allowing the Celtics to get the opportunity to take the lead. An opportunity that Al Horford capitalized on with his game-winning hook shot with 3.7 seconds remaining in the game.

The All-Star guard was tagged for another offensive foul on the ensuing inbounds, giving Boston the ball and all but sealing the Rockets’ fourth straight loss.

After the game, Harden criticized the NBA for having only two officials work a national game, and he ripped the two officials for missing calls down the stretch when the star guard felt he was being grabbed and held by the C’s defenders.

James Harden was not happy about Thursday night's officiating…

Boston definitely used the lack of a third official to its advantage, as the Celtics’ defense pressured Harden and backcourt mate Eric Gordon for the entire second half, eventually wearing down the duo in a 99-98 come-from-behind-win.

Harden has averaged over 16 free throws per game during the Rockets’ four-game losing streak, so his plea for more calls likely will fall on deaf ears.